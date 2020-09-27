NFL Fans Are Starting To Worry For Bengals QB Joe Burrow

NFL fans are starting to worry about Joe Burrow, but not for reasons that typically come with a rookie quarterback.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has looked very much worthy of the selection so far. He’s made some big throws and stood tall in the pocket.

The worrying is because of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line – it’s bad. It’s so bad that Burrow seems to be running for his life on a weekly basis.

Burrow took an absolutely monster hit on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals quarterback had to come out of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles to get checked out for an injury. Thankfully, he’s since returned.

However, NFL fans appear to have a collective message for the Bengals: Get Joe Burrow some offensive line protection!

Joe Burrow being evaluated after this hit pic.twitter.com/ZulZCj614w — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 27, 2020

Can we give Joe Burrow an offensive lineman? pic.twitter.com/XBNYxiNMY3 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 27, 2020

Joe Burrow to his offensive line pic.twitter.com/e3vgK3UxMV — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 27, 2020

I’m sick and tired of watching Joe Burrow run for his life every week. Someone in the front office has to understand they need to protect that man. — Blake Jewell (@bjewell43_) September 27, 2020

Burrow isn’t the first rookie quarterback to take a bunch of hits. Former Houston Texans quarterback David Carr ran for his life seemingly every week of his first season.

Still, it’s typically not great for a quarterback’s development to play behind a disaster of an offensive line. Hopefully the Bengals prioritize the position in the offseason and get Burrow some help.

On the field, Philadelphia is leading Cincinnati, 6-3, late in the second quarter.