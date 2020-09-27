The Spun

NFL Fans Are Starting To Worry For Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals changes the play against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NFL fans are starting to worry about Joe Burrow, but not for reasons that typically come with a rookie quarterback.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has looked very much worthy of the selection so far. He’s made some big throws and stood tall in the pocket.

The worrying is because of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line – it’s bad. It’s so bad that Burrow seems to be running for his life on a weekly basis.

Burrow took an absolutely monster hit on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals quarterback had to come out of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles to get checked out for an injury. Thankfully, he’s since returned.

However, NFL fans appear to have a collective message for the Bengals: Get Joe Burrow some offensive line protection!

Burrow isn’t the first rookie quarterback to take a bunch of hits. Former Houston Texans quarterback David Carr ran for his life seemingly every week of his first season.

Still, it’s typically not great for a quarterback’s development to play behind a disaster of an offensive line. Hopefully the Bengals prioritize the position in the offseason and get Burrow some help.

On the field, Philadelphia is leading Cincinnati, 6-3, late in the second quarter.


