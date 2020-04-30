NFL Insider Names 1 Landing Spot For QB Andy Dalton

The Cincinnati Bengals made a shocking decision on Thursday morning, releasing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. He’ll now try to find a new job elsewhere, which could be hard because almost every opening has been filled.

Dalton has been with the Bengals since 2011. While he might not be considered a star quarterback, the TCU product is a reliable option under center that could erupt for a big game every now and then.

It’s uncertain how long it’ll take for Dalton to find a new home in the NFL. Fortunately for the former second-round pick, it sounds like he’ll have at least one suitor interested in his services.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential landing spot for Dalton due to his familiarity with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden. They could also use another quarterback since they traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

With no trade market, the #Bengals move on. The #Jaguars and former head coach Jay Gruden as OC are a spot that would make sense. https://t.co/prtlwHAocQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Jacksonville might not sound like the nicest landing spot for Dalton, but it does make sense.

The Jaguars have solid weapons in D.J. Chark, Leonard Fournette and Dede Westbrook. Earlier this offseason, they upgraded their offense by signing former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.

Perhaps the New England Patriots could be a landing spot as well. However, they haven’t been mentioned up to this point. It’s worth noting that Bill Belichick didn’t select a quarterback in this year’s draft.