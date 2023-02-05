NFL Makes Decision On Joseph Ossai's Hit On Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 29: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) heads out of bounds in front of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) during the last second of the game on January 29th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While Joseph Ossai will likely be haunted by his late hit of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, he reportedly won't lose any money over it.

The NFL will not fine Ossai for knocking Mahomes down after he was already out of bounds, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

The hit occurred on Kansas City's final offensive play of the AFC title game. Mahomes picked up a first down on the play, and the ensuing 15-yard penalty put the Chiefs in prime position for Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal.

Prior to the fateful penalty, Ossai was putting together a strong game. The 2021 third-round pick out of Texas finished with five tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in the Bengals' 23-20 loss.

“I’ve just got to learn from experience,” an emotional Ossai said postgame. “I’ve got to know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if there’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty. In a situation like that I’ve got to be better.”

Hopefully he'll have some more chances in that situation as his NFL career unfolds.