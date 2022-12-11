NFL Player Reportedly Played Through Broken Wrist Injury

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson presumably finished today's game in serious discomfort.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist during this afternoon's 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns and is "expected to miss a few weeks."

Somehow, Rapoport tweeted, Hendrickson played through the injury during the fourth quarter .

Hendrickson recorded one tackle against Cleveland. For the season, he has registered 29 tackles, six sacks, 22 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Hendrickson's injury likely opens up some more playing time for Joseph Ossai and potentially Cam Sample as well. It's also possible we see the season debut of rookie seventh-rounder Jeff Gunter at some point in the coming weeks, depending on how much time Hendrickson misses.

Cincinnati has won five in a row after starting 4-4. They'll look to keep the good times rolling when they take on the Buccaneers in Tampa next Sunday.