NFL QB Shares An Adorable Offseason Training Video

Andy Dalton may not know where he’ll be playing next season. But that isn’t stopping him from getting his offseason training in.

The long-time Bengals QB is expected to be replaced by LSU QB Joe Burrow. All speculation indicates Cincinnati will use its No. 1 overall draft pick on the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

Dalton is technically still a Bengal. But the organization will either have to cut or trade him prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Despite his future up in the air at the moment, Dalton is staying in shape for the 2020 season. But the veteran QB has had to get creative with his workouts considering the current quarantine rules. Dalton got some help from his kids during his latest workout. This is adorable:

The boys putting me through drills today… pic.twitter.com/kaQN5x9bKt — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) April 14, 2020

Dalton looks like he’s in mid-season form already. The veteran QB had some rough years in Cincinnati thanks to a consistently sub-par roster. But it’s looking like he’ll get a fresh start elsewhere this upcoming season.

There are plenty of teams still in the market for a quarterback. Some teams will fill that need through the upcoming NFL Draft. But perhaps a teams like the Patriots – who don’t have the luxury of drafting an elite QB due to their draft selection position – could take a chance on Dalton.

It’ll be interesting to see where the 32-year-old ends up this off-season.