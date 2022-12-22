NFL Star Is Going To Play With Broken Wrist Injury

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Browns. As a result, he missed this past Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The initial reports stated that Hendrickson would miss at least a few weeks.

In a stunning turn of events, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that Hendrickson will play this Saturday against the Patriots.

"He'll protect himself, but I feel good about where he's at," Taylor said, via All Bengals.

Hendrickson has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Last year, Hendrickson had 34 tackles and 14 sacks in his first season with the Bengals.

Hendrickson's numbers have dipped just a bit this year, but the two-time Pro Bowler has still racked up 29 combined tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Bengals are hopeful that Hendrickson will get after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones early and often this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.