NFL Teams Reportedly Inquiring About Bengals RB Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of growing pains during their 4-11-1 campaign last year. But in an effort to speed along their rebuild under Zac Taylor, the Bengals may be willing to trade one of their top running backs.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, NFL teams are inquiring about No. 2 running back Giovani Bernard. The 29-year-old back has been one of the NFL’s top receiving threats out of the backfield for eight years now.

Pelissero reported that it seems like that Bernard will be moved in the offseason. The only thing that might prevent that from happening is a contract restructure. Bernard is due to make over $4 million in 2021 and the Bengals can save a lot by cutting or altering his contract.

With Joe Mixon injured for most of last year, Bernard saw an increased role for the Bengals. He started a career-high 10 games and finished the season with 771 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns, evenly split between rushing and receiving.

Multiple teams have called to inquire about #Bengals RB Giovani Bernard, per source. Barring a restructured contract, Bernard — one of the NFL’s top receiving backs and still only 29 — could be headed elsewhere. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2021

Giovani Bernard was a second-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2013 NFL Draft. Over his first three seasons he was a quiet stud, recording over 1,000 yards from scrimmage each year while scoring 17 touchdowns.

But over the past five years Bernard’s production has dipped. He’s topped 800 yards from scrimmage only once since 2016 and his touches have declined too.

Injuries may have played a factor in his decrease in production. His strong 2020 would certainly indicate he has plenty left in the tank.

At any rate, Bernard offers a lot of potential value to any team that gets him. Whether or not that includes a starting role may be a different story.

Where will Giovani Bernard play in 2021?