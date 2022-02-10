Ex-NFL Star Predicts ‘Rough’ Super Bowl For Joe Burrow

During the 2021 regular season and throughout his team’s run to Super Bowl LVI, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has withstood a pounding from defenders.

NFL legend Warren Sapp doesn’t think he’ll be able to do that against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. Speaking with TMZ, Sapp predicted Burrow will have a “rough” Super Bowl against LA’s fearsome pass rush.

“I’ll tell you what,” Sapp said. “I love that kid Joe Burrow, but if he can stand up from this rush of Von Miller and Aaron Donald, he’d be the greatest quarterback ever in the history of the league.

But, I don’t see it. I don’t see it,” Sapp added. “They’ll be all over him all game long.”

Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season. In Cincinnati’s divisional round playoff win over Tennessee, the second-year standout endured nine sacks.

Still, Burrow expressed confidence earlier this week in his team’s ability to hold up against the onslaught of Rams rushers this Sunday.

“They’re a very good defensive front,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s going to be a challenge for our guys, but they’ve worked really hard to put themselves in this position. And I know that our coaching staff has a great plan for them that they’re going to be able to go out and execute. But obviously, guys like Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller are guys that are going to get pressure.

“So it’s going to be how, one, I handle the pressure — how I’m able to get the ball out of my hands and get it to my playmakers in space. And two, how we’re going to be able to handle them up front. I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen.”