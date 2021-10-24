The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win On Sunday

Joe Burrow attempts to throw a pass.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

No team in the NFL has delivered a bigger statement so far this week than the Cincinnati Bengals, who just thumped the Ravens in Baltimore.

After falling behind 17-13 early in the third quarter, the Bengals scored 28 unanswered points. Joe Burrow connected with tight end C.J. Uzomah and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on long passing touchdowns and running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine also found the end zone.

On defense, the Bengals limited Lamar Jackson to 15-of-31 passing for 257 yards. Jackson did run for 88 yards, but Baltimore’s running backs combined for only 29 yards on 11 carries.

With the victory, the Bengals moved to 5-2 on the season and into first place in the AFC North. They are currently tied with the Ravens, but own the head-to-head advantage.

Right now, Cincinnati has put the NFL on notice. They look poised to compete for the franchise’s first playoff berth in six years.

After passing a huge test today, the Bengals should get a breather next week on the road against the 1-6 Jets. Then, they have four-straight games against direct AFC competition: Browns, Raiders, Steelers and Chargers.

Today announced to the world that the Bengals are worth paying attention to. We’ll find out soon about their staying power.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.