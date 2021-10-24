NFL World Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win On Sunday

No team in the NFL has delivered a bigger statement so far this week than the Cincinnati Bengals, who just thumped the Ravens in Baltimore.

After falling behind 17-13 early in the third quarter, the Bengals scored 28 unanswered points. Joe Burrow connected with tight end C.J. Uzomah and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on long passing touchdowns and running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine also found the end zone.

On defense, the Bengals limited Lamar Jackson to 15-of-31 passing for 257 yards. Jackson did run for 88 yards, but Baltimore’s running backs combined for only 29 yards on 11 carries.

With the victory, the Bengals moved to 5-2 on the season and into first place in the AFC North. They are currently tied with the Ravens, but own the head-to-head advantage.

Right now, Cincinnati has put the NFL on notice. They look poised to compete for the franchise’s first playoff berth in six years.

The #Bengals will have sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Week 7. They have wins over the #Ravens in Baltimore and the #Steelers in Pittsburgh. Just an exciting young team. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2021

Turn off the lights @Bengals Grown Man win today — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 24, 2021

The #Bengals are absolutely for real. Defense is excellent. Quarterback is elite. Chase and Mixon are stars. This is their biggest win in years and it’s only the beginning. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 24, 2021

Joe Burrow oozes swagger. He's a create-a-player QB… I really love watching the Bengals compete, he's got this whole roster playing differently. This team believes they'll win. — Rich 🎃hrnberger (@ohrnberger) October 24, 2021

Incredible win by the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve proven a lot of people, including myself, wrong about who they are this year. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 24, 2021

Bengals still +4000 to win the Super Bowl. Any takers? — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 24, 2021

The Bengals DESTROYED the Ravens. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 24, 2021

The Bengals have gone into Pittsburgh AND Baltimore and taken them both behind the woodshed. Go head and marinate on that for a minute. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 24, 2021

After passing a huge test today, the Bengals should get a breather next week on the road against the 1-6 Jets. Then, they have four-straight games against direct AFC competition: Browns, Raiders, Steelers and Chargers.

Today announced to the world that the Bengals are worth paying attention to. We’ll find out soon about their staying power.