Look: NFL World Is Praying For Bengals Wide Receiver

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was involved in a scary collision with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night's game.

After the collision occurred, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field, per the Bills.

Hamlin is currently sedated and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Obviously, the NFL world is anxiously waiting for a positive update on Hamlin. That being said, fans are also worried about Higgins' well-being.

Higgins was also at the center of this collision. This can't be an easy situation for him.

"Tee has no responsibility fr what happened He plays the game the way the game was designed," one fan said. "Prayers for both."

"Prayers," a second fan wrote. "Watching someone receive CPR for 9 minutes alone can screw someone up mentally."

Higgins went on social media to send his well wishes to Hamlin.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family,” Higgins tweeted. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”

Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this situation.