NFL World Has 1 Main Thought On Joe Burrow’s Game Today

Joe Burrow is the real deal and Cincinnati Bengals fans should be very excited about the future of their quarterback position moving forward.

Cincinnati and Cleveland are currently locked in a tight game toward the end of the fourth quarter. In fact, the Bengals just took the lead on a fourth-down throw from their rookie quarterback.

Burrow and Co. now lead Baker Mayfield’s Browns, 34-31, with about a minute to play in this afternoon’s AFC North game.

The rookie quarterback out of LSU is shining on Sunday afternoon. Burrow is now 35 of 46 for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The NFL world is having one collective thought on Burrow’s performance today: the first-year quarterback is as legit as it gets.

Most 300-yard Passing Games in First 7 Starts – Since 1950: Joe Burrow 5

Patrick Mahomes 5

Kurt Warner 4 pic.twitter.com/MwwrZRBImS — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2020

“When Burrow gets an offensive line, watch out. Dude can ball,” former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

“Joe Burrow has 406 yards and 3 TD’s and the Bengals just took a lead in the final 66 seconds. Grown. A–. Man,” Washington radio host Grant Paulsen tweeted.

“Joe Burrow has the arm. He can read defenses. He’s decisive. But the quality that stands above all is the competitiveness. Don’t know if that’s innate or not. But he has it,” another NFL fan tweeted.

Simply put, Burrow is a baller. And Bengals fans should be very, very excited about him moving forward. But we probably don’t need to tell them that.