NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Joe Burrow Injury News

The bad news for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals continued to flow in on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback’s knee injury is worse then originally feared. An MRI taken on Monday revealed not only a torn ACL, but a torn MCL and additional structural damage to Burrow’s knee. The update comes after the team expected the 23-year-old to have sustained an ACL injury in this weekend’s game against Washington.

Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab on the injured knee. He confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that he will miss the remainder of the season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow wrote.

At this point, the Bengals will hope to get their franchise quarterback onto the field in 2021.

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

The injury to one of the league’s brightest young stars sent shockwaves around the league. Players, fans and media members from around the country expressed their devastation at the unfortunate injury.

Here’s a few reactions about the latest news from around the NFL:

The injury is even worse than expected for Joe Burrow. I said it on Sunday, but man, you really hate to see this happen to a guy who is so well-liked across the league. https://t.co/klsgCPaVrb — Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) November 23, 2020

What a shame. If the Bengals don't correct this ASAP, Joe Burrow will end up being the next Andrew Luck. https://t.co/fH51cVAZ4J — Dan Canova (@DanCanova) November 23, 2020

this suuuuuuuuuuucks. all the love to @JoeyB. come back even stronger #SeizeTheDEY https://t.co/9s26WhGFEn — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) November 23, 2020

Burrow’s injury comes at a very unfortunate time for the Bengals and the young quarterback. The 23-year-old was having a breakout season and was well on the way to winning Rookie of the Year.

Now Cincinnati will have to start Ryan Finley. The second-year back-up certainly isn’t on the same level as Burrow, but the Bengals will have to work with the 25-year-old to finish out the season. Cincinnati fell to 2-7-1 with the loss to Washington on Sunday. With the injury to their franchise quarterback, the organization’s rebuild will have to put on hold.

In the meantime, the Bengals will wait and hope for Burrow to return to the field healthy.