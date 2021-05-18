The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Recovery News

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffers an injury.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It is looking likely that the Cincinnati Bengals will have Joe Burrow under center for Week 1 this fall.

This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the second-year quarterback is “all systems go” in his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. Burrow tore the ACL in his left knee in a game against Washington last November.

Prior to that point, the former LSU star was putting up record-setting rookie numbers and looking like everything Cincinnati hoped for when it took him No. 1 overall. When Burrow went down, it was obviously a massive blow to the Bengals, but also a huge setback for the league as a whole.

Burrow himself recently said he was aiming to be back Week 1, and now his surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache has told Schefter that should happen. Barring an unforeseen setback, the Bengals will have their franchise quarterback on the field for the 2021 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

In 10 starts as a rookie, Burrow passed for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 65.3% of his attempts. He reached or eclipsed the 300-yard mark on five occasions.

Even with Burrow, the Bengals will be significant underdogs in the AFC North in 2021, but without the 24-year-old passer, they have no chance of outperforming projections.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.