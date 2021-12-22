NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Comments About Cincinnati

Amidst the recent surge in COVID-19 cases around the NFL, Joe Burrow and the rest of Cincinnati Bengals roster has remained largely unaffected. The second-year quarterback posited a theory as to why that is on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Burrow suggested that having a more limited selection of nightlife options in Cincinnati might be helping the team stay healthy as the virus surges around the rest of the league.

“Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati,” Burrow said, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we’ve been healthy.”

As of Wednesday, the Bengals have just one player – starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie – on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021

Burrow smiled after he made the comment about the Bengals’ home city, suggesting that he quickly recognized the implications of what he said. Nevertheless, a firestorm ensued on social media.

Users from all across the country took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the 25-year-old’s remarks. While many locals defended Cincinnati’s history and suggested attractions for the quarterback to check out, a number of fans and media members admitted that Burrow’s comments weren’t entirely off-base.

let’s be honest, he ain’t wrong.

can’t believe people are making a big deal of this. https://t.co/R9DDJjOwMo — Seth Reese † (@SethR94) December 22, 2021

Burrow 😂😂😂😂😂 but he is from ohio …so he can say what he wants . gold lol https://t.co/XqFGnNboDm — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) December 22, 2021

Ha @JoeyB I love cincy but he’s not wrong. “Fortunately there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati so nobody is going out to bars and clubs and getting covid” https://t.co/wmb6twM7GP — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) December 22, 2021

Joe Burrow obviously hasn’t been to Tokyo Kitty. https://t.co/sXjjN5e1vA — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 22, 2021

Burrow spent many of his formative years in Ohio, so he’s earned somewhat of a right to comment on the social scene in Cincinnati. However, he’ll likely need to find a way to make it up to the Bengals fanbase.

The best way Burrow can do that is on the football field. The second-year quarterback has had a remarkable season and has positioned the Bengals (8-6) in the playoff hunt with three games to go.

Cincinnati’s next major test will come at home against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. So long as the roster can stay healthy, the Bengals should have a strong chance to solidify themselves as the AFC North frontrunners by weekend’s end.