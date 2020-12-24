The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Marvin Lewis News

Marvin Lewis Cincinnati BengalsDENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Marvin Lewis has been out of the NFL for a couple of seasons, but the longtime Cincinnati Bengals head coach might be on his way back to the league.

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday evening that they’ve completed a head coaching interview with Lewis.

Lewis, 62, is currently an assistant coach under Herm Edwards at Arizona State. He last coached in the NFL in 2018 when he finished up his tenure with the Bengals.

“The Texans have met with Marvin Lewis to interview for the Head Coach role,” the franchise announced on Twitter.

Lewis was the Bengals’ head coach from 2003-18. He was a highly-successful regular season coach and transformed the Bengals into a very respectable AFC franchise. However, the Bengals consistently failed in the playoffs, never advancing under Lewis.

The NFL world seems to be somewhat split on the idea of Lewis coaching Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

Some argue that Lewis is a proven, respectable head coach deserving of another opportunity. Others seem to think that Houston would be better off with a younger candidate like Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

The Texans will be interviewing other head coaching candidates, so the process is far from over, but it appears that Lewis is at least under consideration.


