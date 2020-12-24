Marvin Lewis has been out of the NFL for a couple of seasons, but the longtime Cincinnati Bengals head coach might be on his way back to the league.

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday evening that they’ve completed a head coaching interview with Lewis.

Lewis, 62, is currently an assistant coach under Herm Edwards at Arizona State. He last coached in the NFL in 2018 when he finished up his tenure with the Bengals.

“The Texans have met with Marvin Lewis to interview for the Head Coach role,” the franchise announced on Twitter.

Lewis was the Bengals’ head coach from 2003-18. He was a highly-successful regular season coach and transformed the Bengals into a very respectable AFC franchise. However, the Bengals consistently failed in the playoffs, never advancing under Lewis.

The NFL world seems to be somewhat split on the idea of Lewis coaching Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

Some argue that Lewis is a proven, respectable head coach deserving of another opportunity. Others seem to think that Houston would be better off with a younger candidate like Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

I like this fit a lot for both sides…https://t.co/SN9oW6d4d3 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 23, 2020

I have 0 understanding why NFL GM’s would rather hire guys who’ve failed previously (Marvin Lewis, Jim Caldwell), instead of going after young guys on the rise for their HC. 10 times outta 10 I’m taking a McVay, Shanahan, LaFleur, or Kingsbury kinda guy — Brayton Martin (@braygatron4) December 22, 2020

Marvin Lewis ain't bad. Why is this a bad move as the fans claim? — Keegan (@Cr1ngedClient) December 24, 2020

Imagine what this dude could do with a competent front office. He basically built the Bengals up with freaking Mike Brown as the owner. — Benny Scott (@GentleBenH) December 24, 2020

The Texans will be interviewing other head coaching candidates, so the process is far from over, but it appears that Lewis is at least under consideration.