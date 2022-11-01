NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Crushing Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Not only did the Bengals get blown out by the Browns on Monday night, they lost veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a knee injury. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Awuzie's status.

The fear in Cincinnati is that Awuzie suffered a season-ending knee injury. He'll undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of it.

For now though, the belief is that Awuzie has a torn ACL.

This would be a huge blow to Cincinnati's secondary. Awuzie has emerged as one of the top playmakers on defense for the Bengals.

"Absolutely brutal," one fan wrote.

"This would be truly devastating to Cincinnati’s defense," another fan said.

"Oh man...that stinks so much," a third Twitter user replied.

In eight games this season, Awuzie had 35 total tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble.

The Bengals will need Eli Apple, Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt to step up during the second half of the season.