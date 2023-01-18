NFL World Reacts To Bengals Owner's Announcement

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Whenever the 2022 season comes to an end for the Bengals, the focus will shift over to Joe Burrow's contract situation.

Burrow will be eligible to sign a long-term contract with the Bengals this offseason. At the very least, he'll have his fifth-year option picked up.

During an appearance on the Bengals’ flagship radio pregame show, team owner Mike Brown commented on Burrow's future in Cincinnati.

Though it doesn't surprise a single soul, Brown wants Burrow to remain in Cincinnati for his entire NFL career.

“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here,” Brown said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players."

While this sounds great, NFL fans are skeptical that Brown will give Burrow the contract he deserves.

"Watch Mike Brown have to scrounge around to fully guarantee a Burrow contract will be great," one fan tweeted.

"I’m genuinely curious what the Bengals sign him for," a second fan said.

"Better find a way to keep him there and if you pay him that money better be guaranteed," another fan wrote.

Burrow quickly changed the culture in Cincinnati. Not only do the Bengals have an elite passing attack, they have a team that steps up in big moments.

Whether the front office likes it or not, they may need to hand Burrow a blank check this offseason.