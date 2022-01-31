NFL World Reacts To Cincinnati Public School News

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years and the city of Cincinnati is bracing itself for the possibility of a win.

According to sports writer Jeff Wallner, Cincinnati’s public schools have preemptively closed for Monday, February 14. That just so happens to be the day after the Super Bowl.

The obvious implication of this decision is allowing anyone and everyone in the Cincinnati area to attend a victory parade. Or at least enjoy the day-after-debauchery of a Bengals Super Bowl win.

Cincinnati sports fans and regular NFL fans alike love the idea. Some believe it shows just how much the city loves its sports teams:

Win or lose?? DAMN…We love our sports don't we. 🤣 https://t.co/6PREOh3JcR — Sedd in the CLE (@SeddWright) January 31, 2022

as an eagles fan, this I can get behind!

Every year (including this year) I always take off the day after the super bowl juuuust in case! the year we won, I ended up missing a week of work cause I refuse to miss the parade!😂 https://t.co/Xz1nyCivIu — SirWilliamChillin’™️ (@will6foot5) January 31, 2022

Some others have a more cynical view of the situation. Some believe this is a sign that the Bengals are being jinxed and will double down on the Los Angeles Rams winning.

There’s also the question of whether schools will stay closed if the Bengals lose the Super Bowl:

That’s it, they have already planned the parade. I’m doubling down on Rams @SuperBookCO! https://t.co/Qk6v2PYMM7 — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) January 31, 2022

The question is will they still be closed if the Bengals lose? https://t.co/XOlbzhOlfH — Derek Sibley (@SibleyDerek) January 31, 2022

Cincinnati hasn’t had much reason to do sports parades over the past few decades. Between the Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati, they have just one world title in the past 40 years.

The last big win for the city of Cincinnati was the Reds winning the World Series in 1990.

Will there be a championship parade in Cincinnati in two weeks? Did the city jump the gun with this decision?