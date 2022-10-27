NFL World Reacts To Concerning Ja'Marr Chase News

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could be in jeopardy of missing next Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday afternoon, Paul Dehner Jr. announced that Chase was not practicing with the rest of the team. He wasn't even present for the portion of practice that's open to the media.

The timing of this news is pretty unfortunate. Chase is coming off a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. He hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

There's still time for Chase to recover from this injury and suit up for Week 8. However, the fans in Cincinnati can't help but get nervous about his status.

One fan tweeted, "Should I freak out now or later?"

"Ever since that fake pulled hammy griddy he's been hurt a bit," another wrote. "Hopefully he didn't jinx himself."

Chase has 47 receptions for 605 and six touchdowns this season. If he misses Monday night's game, that'd be a huge blow to Cincinnati's passing attack.

The Bengals should have a new update on Chase later this week.