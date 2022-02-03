NFL World Reacts To Harambe Super Bowl News

Several years back, tragedy struck the Cincinnati Zoo when a gorilla named Harambe was killed after grabbing and dragging a child through his enclosure. Harambe quickly became a national icon, and the Cincinnati Bengals plan to pay tribute at the Super Bowl.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said that the team intends to win the Super Bowl to honor Harambe. Hubbard is a Cincinnati native and was still in college when the shooting occurred in 2016.

“We’re doing this for him,” Hubbard said.

In the years following Harambe’s killing, the gorilla became a global meme, invoked for literally everything on the internet for years. Harambe has a swath of fans on the internet that would do anything to see him honored further.

So as you can probably guess, the Bengals picked up a ton of supporters following that statement from Hubbard. Some of the comments range from simple pride to full-on confidence that the Bengals are winning the Super Bowl.

If the Bengals win, the rend in the timeline is resolved confirmed. https://t.co/CDy2kSYHF1 — tettorism (@tettorism) February 3, 2022

But as you can imagine, the constant use of Harambe as a meme has people rooting against the Bengals in the Super Bowl too. Some people are hoping that the Bengals lose just so they don’t have to rehash the old memes.

For the most part though, the internet meme community is now fully backing the Bengals to win the big game.

Will the Bengals win the Super Bowl and honor Harambe?