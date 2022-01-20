Following the Cincinnati Bengals‘ playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Zac Taylor gifted a game ball to a local bar. On Thursday morning, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah had a funny admission regarding that story.

On the latest episode of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Uzomah told the crew that Taylor got carded at the bar when he brought the game ball there.

Taylor, 38, should honestly be flattered that he got carded. Besides, we can’t knock the bartenders for doing their job.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world can’t get enough of this story. It’s funny and incredible at the same time.

“This is pretty funny,” Bengals reporter Lindsay Patterson said.

“In case you didn’t know already C.J. Uzomah has reach national treasure status,” a fan tweeted. “Protect him at all costs. I’m dead, baby face Zac gets carded.”

“Can’t escape the law even when you bring a playoff win to a city for the first time in 31 years,” another fan tweeted.

As for why Taylor gave a game ball to a local bar, he just thought it was the right move.

“We give out game balls probably as many as any team in the NFL,” Taylor said. “[I] just thought it was a great opportunity for them to share in the moment.”

Taylor and the Bengals will try to capture another playoff win this weekend against the Titans.