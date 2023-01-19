Look: NFL World Reacts To Ja'Marr Chase's Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't lacking confidence, that's for sure.

During an interview with Geoff Hobson of the team's website, Chase was asked if he thinks he's the best wide receiver in the league. His answer shouldn't surprise you.

“Hell yeah,” Chase said. “I just put up how many stats with four missed games? Who knows what would have happened?

“I’ve been thinking it. I’m not a cocky person. I’m humble. I know what I can do. I don’t need to prove it. Everybody knows what I can do. Never a doubt in my mind.”

Chase put his skillset on display this past Sunday, hauling in nine passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in a wild-card win over the Ravens.

While there's no doubt Chase is one of the best playmakers in the NFL, fans aren't in agreement that he's the best at his position.

"I agree," one fan said.

"You weren’t even the best WR on your own team in college," another fan replied.

At the very least, Chase has to be in the conversation for best wide receiver.

In two seasons in the NFL, Chase has 168 receptions for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns.