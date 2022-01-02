NFL World Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Performance Sunday

In 2019, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase took the college football world by storm en route to a national championship with LSU. This year that connection was restored and it’s been as solid with the Cincinnati Bengals as it was with the Tigers.

The Bengals have been giving the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle today. But Burrow and Chase have been doing most of the handling.

The Chiefs seemed either incapable or unwilling to tackle Chase at times, and he punished them with 11 catches for a whopping 266 yards and three touchdowns. Chase is now within striking distance of some of the NFL-leading marks currently held by Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

Burrow himself is having a day too. He’s completed over 75-percent of his passes for nearly 450 yards in this game.

But NFL fans are going crazy over how incredible Chase looks as a rookie right now:

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase already today: 11 catches, 266 yards, 3 TD. That's the MOST receiving yards in a single game by a rookie in NFL History! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase now holds the NFL rookie receiving yardage record 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tWZvprtqKX — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase is having the best rookie season by a wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. or even the immortal Randy Moss. He’s already broken records this season, and he might be rewarded for his season with Rookie of the Year honors.

The Bengals are heading into the playoffs for the first time in five years. And they have Chase to thank in a big way for helping them get there.

It’s scary to think that the Burrow-Chase connection might be even better in a year or two.

UPDATE: Burrow injured his leg late in the game.