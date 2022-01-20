The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow was pleased with the Cincinnati Bengals‘ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Wild Card Weekend, but he’s not done making noise this postseason.

Earlier this week, Burrow told reporters that Cincinnati’s fan base should get used to seeing the Bengals winning playoff games.

“The fans were very excited,” Burrow said. “I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out. This is a great win for us but this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward.”

Burrow already had a large following before he made these comments. That being said, it sounds like NFL fans are really fond of the second-year quarterback’s mindset heading into the Divisional Round.

“This is what leadership sounds like,” one fan tweeted. “I’m all in.”

“I cannot put into words how awesome it feels to hear him say this,” another fan said.

“This guy has totally changed the trajectory of this organization,” a third fan said. “I have no doubt he will be a top 5 QB for the next 10 years.”

Burrow was sharp in the Bengals’ win last weekend, completing 24-of-34 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals will need a similar performance from Burrow this Saturday if they want to take down the Titans.

