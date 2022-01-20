NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Joe Burrow was pleased with the Cincinnati Bengals‘ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Wild Card Weekend, but he’s not done making noise this postseason.

Earlier this week, Burrow told reporters that Cincinnati’s fan base should get used to seeing the Bengals winning playoff games.

“The fans were very excited,” Burrow said. “I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it’s going to be from here on out. This is a great win for us but this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward.”

Burrow already had a large following before he made these comments. That being said, it sounds like NFL fans are really fond of the second-year quarterback’s mindset heading into the Divisional Round.

“This is what leadership sounds like,” one fan tweeted. “I’m all in.”

This is what leadership sounds like. I’m all in https://t.co/5fRqnoU2gU — Marshall Law (@ChrisMarshall_) January 19, 2022

“I cannot put into words how awesome it feels to hear him say this,” another fan said.

I cannot put into words how awesome it feels to hear him say this https://t.co/uMoR6oGSEy — Joe Burrow Propaganda Account (@jaycon__) January 19, 2022

“This guy has totally changed the trajectory of this organization,” a third fan said. “I have no doubt he will be a top 5 QB for the next 10 years.”

This guy has totally changed the trajectory of this organization. I have no doubt he will be a top 5 QB for the next 10 years. https://t.co/9Vsh1CwuA6 — Ken Hoetker (Hötker) (@khoetker) January 19, 2022

Burrow was sharp in the Bengals’ win last weekend, completing 24-of-34 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals will need a similar performance from Burrow this Saturday if they want to take down the Titans.