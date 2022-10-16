NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Mom, Dad Photo

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

This has to be a pretty surreal week for Joe Burrow and his family.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star is back in New Orleans for the first time since leading the Tigers to the national championship nearly three years ago.

Burrow's parents are at the game today, wearing matching "Burreaux" Bengals jerseys.

"Who Dey in New Orleans! Go Bengals," Burrow's father tweeted, along with a picture of himself and his wife.

Burrow back on the bayou but playing against the home team has to be strange for Saints fans who also love LSU.

"Can’t cheer for Joey this week Jim… After the game I wish nothing but the best for Joey," said one user on Twitter.

"Who dat! Go Saints!" said another.

There are also more than a few comments about Burrow's father's tucked in jersey and how it is the "ultimate dad move." We don't disagree.

Both the Bengals and Saints enter today's game with 2-3 records. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from New Orleans.