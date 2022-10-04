NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Special Personal News

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced what should be a tremendous charitable endeavor on Tuesday morning.

Burrow has launched The Joe Burrow Foundation, an organization dedicated to "providing resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved" in Ohio and Louisiana.

"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good," said Burrow. "This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well."

It's a worthy cause, and not surprisingly fans are embracing and promoting it on social media.

Through the first two-plus seasons of his NFL career, Burrow has made it clear he intends to be about more than just football. He's spoken out on social issues and has been vocal about his philanthropic efforts.

Today's news is certainly worth applauding.