NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Joe Mixon News

Joe Mixon walking into the tunnel.CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 7: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals is congratulated by fans as he walks off of the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 at Paul Brown Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had unfortunate information to share regarding Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. It turns out he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns because he tested positive for COVID-19.

This news comes just a day after the Bengals placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and offensive guard Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mixon’s absence will most likely hurt the Bengals’ ground game this weekend. In 16 games this season, he has 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 292 carries.

While it is unfortunate that Mixon will miss this Sunday’s game, there are some Bengals fans who are relieved this outbreak occurred before the playoffs begin.

“Welp, better this all happens this week and not next week,” one fan said.

“Put Burrow in a bubble,” another fan said.

“Sit and isolate everyone,” a third fan said. “Hell forfeit the game. Make sure everyone’s healthy in 2 weeks.”

The Bengals have already locked up the AFC North, so they aren’t facing a must-win scenario this weekend.

With the playoffs just around the corner, the top priority for Cincinnati right now is to make sure it puts an end to its COVID-19 outbreak.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.