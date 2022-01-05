NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Joe Mixon News

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had unfortunate information to share regarding Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. It turns out he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns because he tested positive for COVID-19.

This news comes just a day after the Bengals placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and offensive guard Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mixon’s absence will most likely hurt the Bengals’ ground game this weekend. In 16 games this season, he has 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 292 carries.

While it is unfortunate that Mixon will miss this Sunday’s game, there are some Bengals fans who are relieved this outbreak occurred before the playoffs begin.

“Welp, better this all happens this week and not next week,” one fan said.

Welp, better this all happens this week and not next week. https://t.co/hstCEFAGjY — Clint (@ClintFromOhio) January 5, 2022

“Put Burrow in a bubble,” another fan said.

“Sit and isolate everyone,” a third fan said. “Hell forfeit the game. Make sure everyone’s healthy in 2 weeks.”

Sit and isolate everyone. Hell forfeit the game. Make sure everyone’s healthy in 2 weeks. https://t.co/28pVQ3dQLM — Michael Boston (@michaelkboston) January 5, 2022

The Bengals have already locked up the AFC North, so they aren’t facing a must-win scenario this weekend.

With the playoffs just around the corner, the top priority for Cincinnati right now is to make sure it puts an end to its COVID-19 outbreak.