Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Mixon's Announcement

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 15: Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Bengals won't be lacking motivation when they face the Bills this Sunday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bengals running back Joe Mixon was asked if the NFL selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game featuring the Bills and Chiefs motivates him.

Mixon responded, "It’s disrespectful, we not worried about that s--t.”

To be fair, it's standard procedure for the NFL to sell tickets for the AFC Championship Game from now.

That being said, Mixon's comments have sparked a spirited conversation on social media.

"Guess the Bills should be motivated about the Bengals selling AFC title game tix for if they face the Jags…can’t find bigger nonsense than this topic….game can’t get here fast enough," Mike Carver said.

"You can also buy tickets to AFCCG in Cincy right now too…..," one fan tweeted.

"We gonna talk to em Sunday," a Bengals fan wrote.

The Bills and Bengals were supposed to square off in Week 17. The game was called off after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Thankfully, he's making tremendous progress in his recovery.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Bills game on Sunday is at 3 p.m. ET.