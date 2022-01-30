NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Honest Admission

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t like how the coin toss went for the Bengals-Chiefs game in overtime.

Allen’s Bills lost the coin toss last Sunday when they went into overtime against the Chiefs and it lost them the game.

Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field for a touchdown, which ended the Bills’ season.

The NFL world was sad when they saw Allen’s tweet but it looks like the coin toss may not matter now.

The Bengals’ defense got a massive play in overtime and picked off Patrick Mahomes. It was returned to the 45-yard line before Joe Burrow drove the offense down the field to set up the game-winning kick.

Evan McPherson nailed a 31-yard kick to send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

The overtime rules will always be debated, but it may be put on hold for a bit after the team that won the coin toss didn’t win.