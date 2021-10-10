NFL World Reacts To Postgame Joe Burrow News

Joe Burrow’s toughness was on full display as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went blow-for-blow with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers today. But after the game, fans received news about Burrow that really shows just how tough as nails he is.

Reports emerged right after the game that Burrow had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Apparently, Burrow suffered a throat contusion at some point during the game.

That didn’t stop Burrow from playing the entire game against the Packers though. And that includes the overtime period that nearly went down to the wire.

NFL fans are collectively shocked at how tough Burrow was to play through what must have been a painful injury. Those same fans are wishing him a quick recovery and hoping for the best.

Joe Burrow wound up playing one of his best games, going 26 of 38 for 281 yards and two touchdowns with two picks and an 85.5 passer rating.

Burrow has barely missed a beat this season despite coming off a serious knee injury that ended his rookie season. He’s scored at least two touchdowns in each of his first five games.

We can only hope that Burrow’s throat injury isn’t serious. That part of the body is very sensitive.

The Bengals go to Detroit next Sunday to play the winless Lions. Hopefully Burrow will be healthy in time for that one.