NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Admission

Among the many surprise performances during Sunday’s NFL games was the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely crushing the Baltimore Ravens, beating them 41-17. That win has ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith ready to make a surprise admission.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, the ESPN pundit declared that he is riding with Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson moving forward. Stephen A. explained that while Jackson is electrifying as a player, he still isn’t sold on Jackson’s throwing ability.

“When you play the quarterback position, I have to believe in your ability to throw the football consistently. First, you have to consistently show that you can be accurate throwing the football. That is my criteria… Consistently, watching him throw the football… Joe Burrow appears to be on another level,” Smith said.

Burrow was certainly the more consistent passer in yesterday’s game. He had 416 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 60.5-percent of his passes in the 41-17 win.

Nevertheless, Stephen A. found a ton of pushback on this take – especially from Lamar Jackson fans:

Wasnt you saying Lamar MVP like last week? — Nash (@nashp01) October 25, 2021

Brutha Brutha that is insane come on Steven A gotta be better https://t.co/IqsdnkFlvu — Joshua Barron (@Barronj99) October 25, 2021

You not serious Stephen A man… https://t.co/Noo4vrWUmd — Rem (@WillRem) October 25, 2021

Joe Burrow is enjoying an incredible sophomore NFL season so far. His 17 touchdown passes in seven games already exceed the 13 he had in 10 games before his season-ending injury.

Burrow is on pace for over 40 touchdowns and over 4,500 yards if he keeps throwing at this rate.

More importantly, Burrow now has the Bengals tied for the lead in the contentious AFC North title race.

He’s quickly turning just about everyone into a believer. Even Stephen A. Smith.