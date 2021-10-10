NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Hit On Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals fans had to hold their breath when quarterback Joe Burrow took a monster hit while trying to scramble for a first down in the second quarter of today’s game.

Burrow got crushed by multiple Packers on the play. As he hit the ground, the second-year signal caller’s head bounced violently off the turf.

Burrow eventually jogged off and was evaluated for a concussion. Fortunately, he was cleared and returned to the game on his team’s next possession.

Still, he gave the NFL world quite a scare. Given the fact Burrow tore his ACL as a rookie, there’s legitimate reason to be concerned about his healthy moving forward, if he keeps taking big hits.

Joe Burrow popped back up and jogged off on his own power. He's headed to the blue tent for further evaluation. https://t.co/ej6WFJyzw0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 10, 2021

I hope Joe Burrow is okay, but he gotta learn to stop doing this. For his sake, and his teams sake. Slide and play another day bro! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/JbYuVGmODw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 10, 2021

Goodness Burrow got splattered — Stephen White (@sgw94) October 10, 2021

Joe Burrow's gotta do a better job of keeping himself out of harm's way on that one. Understand he's a competitor, but that wasn't smart. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 10, 2021

Joe Burrow just took off running for a first down, did not protect himself by sliding, launched for the sticks, took a dangerous hit, banged his head on the turf. Shaken up. Think he's OK. But he's coming off an ACL. Won't last much longer playing this way. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2021

Nasty hit on Joe Burrow… — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 10, 2021

the Burrow hit is brutal pic.twitter.com/BCUrBhLlC6 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 10, 2021

When Burrow did come back into the game, he immediately reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick and looks like a future star.

On the first play of Cincinnati’s next possession, Burrow bought time against the rush and eventually found rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown pass.

The play drew the Bengals to within 16-14. That’s now the score at halftime in Cincinnati in a battle between 3-1 teams.