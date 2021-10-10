The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Hit On Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals fans had to hold their breath when quarterback Joe Burrow took a monster hit while trying to scramble for a first down in the second quarter of today’s game.

Burrow got crushed by multiple Packers on the play. As he hit the ground, the second-year signal caller’s head bounced violently off the turf.

Burrow eventually jogged off and was evaluated for a concussion. Fortunately, he was cleared and returned to the game on his team’s next possession.

Still, he gave the NFL world quite a scare. Given the fact Burrow tore his ACL as a rookie, there’s legitimate reason to be concerned about his healthy moving forward, if he keeps taking big hits.

When Burrow did come back into the game, he immediately reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick and looks like a future star.

On the first play of Cincinnati’s next possession, Burrow bought time against the rush and eventually found rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown pass.

The play drew the Bengals to within 16-14. That’s now the score at halftime in Cincinnati in a battle between 3-1 teams.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.