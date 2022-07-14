NFL World Reacts To The Bengals' Big Helmet News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It appears the Cincinnati Bengals are going to take advantage of the NFL's rule change regarding alternate helmets.

The Bengals teased new helmets on their Instagram account, posting a video about stripes with the caption: "Coming Soon. #White Bengal."

Although the Bengals haven't officially released pictures of their alternate helmets, the NFL world is excited to see what they'll look like.

"I don't get hype about uniforms but damn," one fan tweeted.

"These are gorgeous," another fan wrote.

"Omg these are sharp," a third fan said.

Ryan Holmes, the Bengals' director of corporate partnerships, recently teased new helmets for the franchise.

"We launched the uniforms last year. Our fans have been itching for an alternate helmet. The league approved that," Holmes said, via All Bengals.

The Bengals won't be the only team sporting alternate helmets this upcoming season, that's for sure.