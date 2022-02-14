The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bengals’ Cool Trick Play

Joe Mixon running with the football.

The Cincinnati Bengals have their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI, and it came courtesy of a trick play in the middle of the second quarter.

With the Bengals lined up at the Los Angeles Rams’ 6-yard line, quarterback Joe Burrow handed the ball off to running back Joe Mixon. Mixon moved right, but set his feet to throw – where wide receiver Tee Higgins was ready in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.

It was a classic Halfback Pass that we’ve seen from running backs in the regular season countless times. Hall of Famers like LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin became famous for running that exact play.

NFL fans and analysts loved the big play from Mixon though. Many pointed out that it was the first passing attempt of his NFL career:

 

Joe Mixon isn’t the first running back to throw a touchdown in the big game as some have pointed out.

Still others decided to have some fun with Joe Mixon’s Super Bowl success. One person pointed out that Mixon now has more touchdown passes in a Super Bowl than his quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Others found it amusing that the former Oklahoma running back has more Super Bowl touchdown passes than contemporary Oklahoma quarterbacks like Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray:

That was a special play for Joe Mixon to be sure. But unless the Bengals can overcome their deficit and win the Super Bowl, it may be one of many famous plays in the big game’s history that becomes forgotten because the team lost.

The Super Bowl is being played on NBC.

