NFL World Reacts To The Bengals’ Cool Trick Play

The Cincinnati Bengals have their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI, and it came courtesy of a trick play in the middle of the second quarter.

With the Bengals lined up at the Los Angeles Rams’ 6-yard line, quarterback Joe Burrow handed the ball off to running back Joe Mixon. Mixon moved right, but set his feet to throw – where wide receiver Tee Higgins was ready in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.

It was a classic Halfback Pass that we’ve seen from running backs in the regular season countless times. Hall of Famers like LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin became famous for running that exact play.

NFL fans and analysts loved the big play from Mixon though. Many pointed out that it was the first passing attempt of his NFL career:

That was a legitimately awesome throw by Joe Mixon. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2022

Joe Mixon isn’t the first running back to throw a touchdown in the big game as some have pointed out.

Joe Mixon becomes the 5th non-QB to throw a TD pass in the Super Bowl. The others? TE Trey Burton – SB LII

WR Antwaan Randle-El – SB XL

RB Lawrence McCutcheon – SB XIV

RB Robert Newhouse – SB XII pic.twitter.com/HdGZXsIcUn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

Joe Mixon just became the third running back to ever throw a TD in the Super Bowl, joining Lawrence McCutcheon and Robert Newhouse. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2022

Still others decided to have some fun with Joe Mixon’s Super Bowl success. One person pointed out that Mixon now has more touchdown passes in a Super Bowl than his quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Others found it amusing that the former Oklahoma running back has more Super Bowl touchdown passes than contemporary Oklahoma quarterbacks like Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray:

Among Oklahoma players in the NFL, Joe Mixon has more Super Bowl passing TDs than Heisman winners Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Bradford combined. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 14, 2022

Joe Mixon has more passing TDs than Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) February 14, 2022

That was a special play for Joe Mixon to be sure. But unless the Bengals can overcome their deficit and win the Super Bowl, it may be one of many famous plays in the big game’s history that becomes forgotten because the team lost.

The Super Bowl is being played on NBC.