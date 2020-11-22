NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury

The major story in the NFL at this moment is the injury suffered by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick went down moments ago.

Burrow suffered a left leg injury when he was hit low after attempting a pass against the Washington Football Team. Immediately, Burrow grabbed his leg and was in considerable pain.

The rookie sensation was eventually carted off the field. Not surprisingly, Burrow has already been ruled out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury.

Right now, the collective NFL world is holding its breath, hoping that the Joe Burrow injury isn’t as serious as it looked. In the moment, it seemed potentially devastating.

Reactions to the Burrow news have been pouring in from around the NFL. Fans, players and journalists alike are hoping for the best for the standout rookie.

Joe Burrow is being carted off the field with an apparent knee injury Prayers up for the No. 1 overall pick🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vJdN8KRsPB — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2020

All love for Joe Burrow as he goes off the field. Including from Chase Young, Haskins, McLaurin pic.twitter.com/t42duvQWIQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2020

You could hear him yelling on the field … awful https://t.co/23Ff5IQZ7n — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 22, 2020

I'm so angry for Joe Burrow. This sport, man. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 22, 2020

Prayers up to Bengals QB Joe Burrow 🙏🏼 Extremely talented player and wish him the absolute best. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) November 22, 2020

Oh no. Joe Burrow is down in major pain and the cart is coming on the field to take him off…. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2020

Our thoughts are with you @JoeyB. https://t.co/1UWGvfS6RW — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 22, 2020

My day is ruined!!! @JoeyB prayers up for you brotha!! pic.twitter.com/CZXDF21r2D — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 22, 2020

This Joe Burrow injury makes me absolutely sick. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) November 22, 2020

Nooooooooo bruh!!! Get up @JoeyB . I hate this man. C’mon bro. Prayers up young G. 🙏🏾 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 22, 2020

Prayers up for Joe Burrow 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 22, 2020

Ryan Finley has taken over for Burrow. The Bengals trail the WFT 14-9 midway through the third quarter.

We’re hoping and praying that Burrow wasn’t badly hurt. We will keep you posted on any updates.