The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The major story in the NFL at this moment is the injury suffered by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick went down moments ago.

Burrow suffered a left leg injury when he was hit low after attempting a pass against the Washington Football Team. Immediately, Burrow grabbed his leg and was in considerable pain.

The rookie sensation was eventually carted off the field. Not surprisingly, Burrow has already been ruled out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury.

Right now, the collective NFL world is holding its breath, hoping that the Joe Burrow injury isn’t as serious as it looked. In the moment, it seemed potentially devastating.

Reactions to the Burrow news have been pouring in from around the NFL. Fans, players and journalists alike are hoping for the best for the standout rookie.

Ryan Finley has taken over for Burrow. The Bengals trail the WFT 14-9 midway through the third quarter.

We’re hoping and praying that Burrow wasn’t badly hurt. We will keep you posted on any updates.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.