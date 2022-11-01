NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Video

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pressures quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has become well-acquainted with Myles Garrett over the last couple of seasons.

In last night's blowout win by the Browns, Garrett sacked Burrow 1.5 times and tipped a pass which led to an interception on the Bengals' opening drive.

As Cleveland cornerback A.J. Green raced down the sideline with the INT, Burrow tried to cut him off. However, Garrett was in the way, which led to the star quarterback making what one person dubbed "100% a career decision."

Few people can blame Burrow for this move. After all, if you can avoid a collision with Myles Garrett, you would be wise to do so.

"Smart," said one fan.

"I would too," added another.

"Joe Burrow IS situational awareness," tweeted a third.

Considering Green was actually ruled down by contact at the spot where he made the interception, Burrow would have been risking his body for nothing if he got in Garrett's way.

The Bengals lost last night, but that play had a "lose the battle, win the war" type of feel to it.