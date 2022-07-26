NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Surgery News

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals fades back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is beginning training camp going under the knife, but Bengals fans shouldn't worry too much.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Burrow is undergoing an appendectomy, which will sideline him for an undetermined amount of time.

As long as the surgery goes without complications and Burrow isn't in a tremendous amount of pain, we'd imagine he'll be back sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Bengals fans are recovering from the scare they got reading the first part of Rapoport's tweet and wishing for a fast healing process for their franchise QB.

In his second NFL season, Burrow returned from a torn ACL to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, coming back from appendicitis should be a breeze for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick.