NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal.

On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Hendrickson has been outstanding in his first season with the Bengals. During the regular season, he had 34 combined tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Before he suffered a concussion against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, Hendrickson had a strip-sack on Derek Carr.

As you’d expect, Bengals fans are thrilled that Hendrickson will be active for the second round of the playoffs.

Hendrickson signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals last offseason. So far, that has been money well spent.

If the Bengals are going to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship this weekend, they’ll need Hendrickson to get constant pressure on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Titans game is at 4:30 p.m. ET.