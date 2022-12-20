NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Joe Burrow's Handshake

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow outdueled Tom Brady in the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

While Brady may be the GOAT, Burrow has clearly established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL currently, and he's completely comfortable in that status.

FanDuelTV's Kay Adams and NFL analyst Brandon Marshall marveled at how cool and relaxed Burrow was when he shook Brady's hand postgame.

"Joe can not not look cool," Adams said, with Marshall saying that the former No. 1 overall pick is "one of the coolest people he's ever met."

Fans have also taken note of Burrow's preternatural ability to be unruffled and composed.

"Dude is solid as a rock," one Bengals diehard tweeted.

"It's amazing we went from Andy Dalton to this guy," said another Bengals backer.

"#joecool #WhoDey," chimed in a third fan.

Even as Burrow is perpetually cool, his team is red hot. The Bengals have won six in a row and with a 10-4 record are still in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with three games remaining.