NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Baker Mayfield

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed respect for Baker Mayfield during a recent appearance on the "Full Send Podcast."

When asked by the hosts about Mayfield's current situation in limbo with the Browns, Burrow was quick to point out how well the former No. 1 overall pick has played against Cincinnati.

"That's a tough situation. He was hurt all last year," Burrow said. "Every time we play him, he balls. First time we played him, Thursday night, Week 2 of my rookie year. We lost, he balled. The next time we play him, I throw for 400 yards, and he goes like 25-for-28 with five touchdowns. Goes on a two-minute drive, touchdown, won the game. I haven't beaten the Browns yet.

Burrow did concede that it was worth the Browns giving Deshaun Watson a shot from a football perspective because of his talent, but added that Mayfield will "land on his feet."

Overall, it was a really classy response from Burrow, who has earned respect from opposing fans on Twitter for his comments.

As of now, Mayfield remains on the Browns' roster. The trade market for him has seemingly dried up, if it was ever a fertile one at all.

We'll see if Cleveland eventually finds a partner for its former starter, or if they have to bite the bullet and release Mayfield.