NFL World Reacts To What LeSean McCoy Said About Joe Burrow

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy unleashed a hot take this week while on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast. The six-time Pro Bowler revealed he doesn't see the difference between Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett.

“Joe Burrow. Kenny Pickett. I can’t see the difference,” McCoy said. “I see a guy that’s tough. I say that because he went to Pitt.”

McCoy wasn't trying to throw shade at Burrow with this comparison. That being said, it's tough to compare an unproven rookie to a quarterback who just led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Surprisingly, some people actually agree with McCoy's take.

However, most fans don't agree with McCoy's stance on Burrow and Pickett.

Pickett certainly has the tools to be a productive quarterback in the NFL. He's an experienced player who possesses the necessary creativity, mobility and toughness to handle the most important position in the sport.

On the other hand, Pickett isn't considered a sure thing like Burrow was coming out of LSU. There's a reason the Bengals selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Depending on how the Steelers' quarterback situation plays out, we could see Burrow and Pickett clash this upcoming season.