NFL World Reacts To What Rob Gronkowski Said About Joe Burrow

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had some strong praise for Joe Burrow on "Up & Adams" Wednesday.

Host Kay Adams asked Gronkowski about the comparisons between Burrow and Tom Brady. The four-time All-Pro said he "100% sees the comparison" and thought of it himself when he watched Burrow play in the College Football Playoff National Championship three weeks ago.

"I was just sitting there watching the game, and I was like 'This guy literally reminds me of Tom Brady' to a tee," Gronkowski said. "Just his presence in the pocket, just how calm and still he is. Just the way he's able to read the field, read what the defense is giving him.

"It doesn't matter if you have the best arm in the NFL. It doesn't matter if you're the strongest quarterback in the NFL. If you can read a defense, if you can place the ball where the defenders aren't, that's what makes you a top quality QB in the NFL. Joe Burrow has that, just like Tom Brady."

This comparison means even more coming from Gronkowski, who played with Brady throughout his entire career.

"Look! Someone who understands football realizes that a strong arm isn’t what makes a great QB!" said one Bengals fan.

"Bro just come play with him @RobGronkowski," suggested another.

"Six rings [coming soon]," said a third.

"Just like Brady you will be sitting at home watching the playoffs washed up," countered a Ravens fam.

Burrow and the Bengals will start their playoff journey this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

The defending AFC champions will have to get through their division rivals before likely facing the Bills in the divisional round.