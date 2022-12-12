NFL World Worried About Joe Burrow's Decision Monday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first guest on tonight's "ManningCast" broadcast of Monday Night Football.

This may seem like an innocent decision on Burrow's part, but some fans are concerned. That's because there is still a perception of a "ManningCast" curse, which has "caused" any players who appear on the alternate stream to lose their next game.

"Do NOT put the Manning curse on Burrow," one Bengals fan tweeted.

"Bills fans seeing Joe Burrow accept the ManningCast curse," tweeted someone else, incorporating a GIF of Shaquille O'Neal licking his lips.

The good news for Burrow and the Bengals is that technically, the "ManningCast Curse" has been snapped. Giants running back Saquon Barkley appeared on the broadcast with Peyton and Eli in Week 1, and his team went on to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Considering this, "Locked On Bengals" host Jake Liscow made a great point. If the "curse" has been broken, can it still be considered a curse?

Guess we will have to wait until Sunday to find out. The Bengals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.