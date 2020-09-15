Odell Beckham Comments On Joe Burrow Ahead Of Week 2 Game

Odell Beckham Jr. and Joe Burrow will be on opposing teams this Thursday, but the pair will forever share a bond as LSU alums.

Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship back in January, completing one of the best seasons by a quarterback in college football history with a win over Clemson in the title game. Beckham was in attendance that night in New Orleans and celebrated the victory afterwards.

Today, Beckham was asked for his thoughts on Burrow two days before the rookie quarterback makes his second career start against the Cleveland Browns.

“He’s the GOAT… no, I’m playing. He won the ‘chip for us,” Beckham said, via WKYC’s Ben Axelrod. “That was tremendous to be able to see…. I think he soothed a lot of pain that a lot of us [LSU] players have felt. He’s forever a legend.”

OBJ on Joe Burrow: "He's the GOAT… no, I'm playing. He won the 'chip for us. That was tremendous to be able to see…. I think he soothed a lot of pain that a lot of us [LSU] players have felt. He's forever a legend." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 15, 2020

Burrow had an up-and-down NFL debut, completing 23-of-36 passes for 193 yards and an interception while rushing for a touchdown. Despite the shakiness, there was plenty for the No. 1 overall pick to build on.

Thursday will be Burrow’s first time playing in front of a national television audience as a pro. We’ll see what he brings to the table in what is a must-win game for both teams.

The Bengals and Browns kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.