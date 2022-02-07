Odell Beckham Jr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Joe Burrow

Odell Beckham Jr. and Joe Burrow are both LSU legends, but come Sunday, they will be competing against each other in the Super Bowl.

Two years ago, OBJ very famously celebrated his alma mater’s national championship win, which came with Burrow leading the offense. Judging by his comments during today’s Super Bowl media day, it is clear Beckham has a lot of respect for the Cincinnati Bengals star.

When discussing Burrow with reporters, Beckham said he thinks he will be “one of the greats” and said if you look up “cool” in the dictionary, you can find Burrow’s picture.

OBJ on Joe Burrow: “If you look up cool in the dictionary there’s him in some Cartier glasses. “He’s going to be one of the greats.” — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) February 7, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. on Joe Burrow: “I think if you look up the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary there should just be a picture of him. He’s going to be one of the greats. I really believe that.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2022

If Burrow wins the Super Bowl on Sunday, he will add another line to his already-impressive resume, which includes the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and the No. 1 overall draft pick.

He already has his postgame celebration planned out, if the Bengals earn the W.

“Every time I win some kind of title I’m gonna smoke a cigar… So hopefully I can smoke another one next Sunday,” Burrow said yesterday.

Super Bowl LVI will get underway shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.