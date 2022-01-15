Officials For Bengals-Raiders Game Are Getting Crushed Today

It didn’t take very long for the NFL to have its first major controversy of the postseason. During the second quarter of the Bengals-Raiders matchup, the officials made a huge mistake that could loom large in this game.

As Joe Burrow rolled out and threw a pass to Tyler Boyd on third down, one of the referees blew their whistle. By rule, the play should not have counted due to the mid-play whistle.

Despite what the rulebook says, the referees ultimately ruled it a touchdown for the Bengals. As you’d expect, the sports world had plenty of things to say about this decision.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp called out this officiating crew, tweeting “the ref clearly & wrongly blows his whistle just before the catch.”

the ref clearly & wrongly blows his whistle just before the catchpic.twitter.com/ESm8dvL2gY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 15, 2022

Bill Simmons of The Ringer also chimed in on this brutal mistake from the officials. He believes the broadcast crew for NBC Sports should’ve put a bigger emphasis on this moment.

“Tirico 15 minutes later: oh wait that whistle during the Bengals TD was weird. Brees: Yeah, I definitely heard it. Seemed like people stopped. NBC ref guy: Yeah that whistle was when the ball was in the air, the TD shouldn’t have counted. Great stuff. Send them all the Emmys,” Simmons tweeted.

Tirico 15 minutes later: oh wait that whistle during the Bengals TD was weird. Brees: Yeah, I definitely heard it. Seemed like people stopped. NBC ref guy: Yeah that whistle was when the ball was in the air, the TD shouldn’t have counted. Great stuff. Send them all the Emmys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 15, 2022

“Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball. Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders,” Brett Kollmann of ‘The Film Room’ tweeted.

Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball. Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.

pic.twitter.com/AIs08180Qo — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 15, 2022

The Raiders responded to this call fairly well, answering with a touchdown of their own.

We’ll see if this mistake from the referees comes back to haunt the Raiders. To be fair, though, the whistle should’ve never been blown in the first place.