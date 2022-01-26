The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Fans React To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is an Ohio native and spent the first half of his college football career at Ohio State before famously transferring to LSU, where he became a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. But he still looks back fondly on his Ohio State days, to the delight of Buckeyes fans.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burrow admitted that he wouldn’t be the player he is today without his struggles at Ohio State. He said that he loved his time there and still keeps in touch with some of the people there.

“I wouldn’t be the same player that I am today without those trials and tribulations that I went through there. I loved my time there and I stay in contact with a lot of people from Ohio State.”

As you can imagine, Ohio State fans adored hearing such kind words from their former quarterback. Many are rushing to Twitter to thank him and calling him a Buckeye for life:

Joe Burrow spent three years at Ohio State before transferring to LSU in 2018. In his three years under Urban Meyer, Burrow played in 10 games and completed 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow was solid but unremarkable in his first year at LSU. But in 2019, everything changed.

He threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while completing 76.3-percent of his passes as the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy for his efforts and went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 – pretty close to the Ohio State campus.

Burrow may not have won it all at Ohio State, but he still represents the state of Ohio well.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.