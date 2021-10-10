Packers Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bengals

The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime on Sunday after Mason Crosby (finally) made the game-winning field goal. The victory moved Green Bay to 4-1 on the year.

With the loss, the Bengals dropped to 3-2, but Cincinnati fans can take some solace in what Packers star Davante Adams said postgame. After five straight losing seasons, things might be turning around for the Bengals.

“It’s not the old Bengals everybody expected to roll over. The Bengals are a good team,” Adams said.

After making the playoffs five straight seasons from 2011-2015, the Bengals went 25-53-2 from 2016-20, missing the playoffs all five years. However, it does look like they are building something promising.

Cincinnati has 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow at quarterback and Ja’Marr Chase, this year’s first rounder, at wide receiver. Wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are also dangerous on offense.

On defense, second-year pro Logan Wilson looks like a find at linebacker, and safety Jessie Bates III is one of the more underrated defenders in the league. The NFC North is a tough division, but it is looking like the Bengals will finally be able to hold their own in it again.

If you don’t believe us, ask Davante Adams.