The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Is Already Trending On Sunday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the bench before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There’s still a little bit of time before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game but Jackson Mahomes is already trending on Twitter.

Mahomes will be in a suite watching on as the Chiefs look to advance to their third-straight Super Bowl.

He’s most known for doing all the famous Tik Tok dances and that hasn’t stopped the NFL world from tweeting about him in advance of this game.

The Bengals are trying to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. They’ve also already beaten the Chiefs once this season in Cincinnati, 34-31.

They’ll have to do it this time at Arrowhead which is a place that’s been very kind to the Chiefs the last four years.

They’ve only lost one playoff game during that time and it came in overtime against the Patriots.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET as the winner will get either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.