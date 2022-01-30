Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Is Already Trending On Sunday

There’s still a little bit of time before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game but Jackson Mahomes is already trending on Twitter.

Mahomes will be in a suite watching on as the Chiefs look to advance to their third-straight Super Bowl.

He’s most known for doing all the famous Tik Tok dances and that hasn’t stopped the NFL world from tweeting about him in advance of this game.

Watching a Jackson mahomes tik tok every time the chiefs score today — K-Dog (@KevinCrone5) January 30, 2022

Jackson Mahomes must be defeated at all costs #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/GdGbCJ38I5 — Daniel Berhane (@dannyberhane) January 30, 2022

Dear Joe Burrow, Free us from seeing Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes perform their antics once more. Regards,

Everyonepic.twitter.com/jsiy1sMWg0 — Childless Gambino (@Mr_Xecutive) January 30, 2022

ALL FOR OHIO (and to end Jackson Mahomes) #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/yq1OfWaOF7 — Joe Mehling (@JMehling) January 30, 2022

Bengals for the love of God, make sure Jackson Mahomes doesn't get anywhere near the Super Bowl this year.#WHODEYNATION — blake (@blakestonks) January 30, 2022

The Bengals are trying to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. They’ve also already beaten the Chiefs once this season in Cincinnati, 34-31.

They’ll have to do it this time at Arrowhead which is a place that’s been very kind to the Chiefs the last four years.

They’ve only lost one playoff game during that time and it came in overtime against the Patriots.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET as the winner will get either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.