Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The NFL world is holding its breath for Joe Burrow, as the Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback was carted off the field with a left leg injury.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared to suffer a knee injury on a hit in the pocket in the third quarter of today’s game in Washington.

The former LSU Tigers star was down on the field for several minutes. Eventually, Burrow was carted off the field. Burrow appeared to be in serious pain.

Cincinnati has already ruled Burrow out for the remainder of the game, indicating how serious this is.

The #Bengals have already ruled Joe Burrow out, an indication of the seriousness. https://t.co/UIBenjxNWm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among those who have reached out to Burrow in the wake of his injury. The Super Bowl MVP is hoping for the best.

It’s easy to see how respected and well-liked Burrow is, despite being just a rookie. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has already become a major part of the NFL family. Hopefully, this injury is not as serious as it looks and we’ll get to see Burrow back on the field soon.

Washington is leading Cincinnati, 14-9, midway through the third quarter. Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley has replaced Burrow under center.